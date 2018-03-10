Presenting "1000+ Gear Faces" which is a unique and intelligent Smart Watch application that features a supreme collection of 1000 beautiful watch faces with best in class user interface for customization.The carefully crafted design of the app syncs up your mobile and your Gear (Samsung)seamlessly and provides rich user experience making it simple and easy to use.The unique features of the app are:- Choose from a list of 20 categories based on the below themes.. Abstract. Birds. Cats. Christmas. Clipart. Dogs. Flowers. Gradient. Inspiring. Life. Music. Nature. Occasions. Love. Seasons. Smiley. Space. Sports. Wild AnimalsSo, what are you waiting for? Download this unique app and enjoy a special and amazing experience