butterfly theme is ready for your android phone! Apply blue diamond butterfly theme, and enjoy thousands of free themes and wallpapers!butterfly theme gives you butterfly live wallpapers with elegant background and CCC butterfly home screen. butterfly provides elegant CCC icon pack .This beautiful butterfly theme is specially made for guys who love elegant and blue diamond. butterfly theme is a perfect theme with HD live wallpaper and brings you a CCC experience. Make your device CCC and blue diamond with customized app icon pack, lock screen themes, organized folders, sliding screen effects, HD wallpapers and widgets. You will love this blue diamond butterfly theme to customize your android home screen. No matter you like elegant HD live wallpaper or blue diamond mobile phone, you will love this elegant theme with CCC decoration. Beautify your android home screen with this butterfly theme now! butterfly theme is available on most android phones.Features1butterfly theme lock screen with elegant blue diamond HD live wallpaper.2elegant blue diamond icon packs decorate your home screen.3butterfly theme HD live wallpaper with elegant style gives you a visual experience you've never seen before.4butterfly theme provides advanced security system and lock screen themes. Your android system will be protected, safe, secure, fast and convenient, with less power consumption.5elegant skin with blue diamond icon makes you feel CCC.63D dynamic launcher makes your android phone blue diamond style.7DIY HD wallpaper in the best theme center and turns your creative ideas into unique themes right on your phone!butterfly theme - How to apply?butterfly theme is specially designed for Launcher. Install our launcher first and apply it successfully. butterfly theme does not support any other Launcher app. butterfly theme with elegant CCC HD live wallpaper is free now! butterfly theme will let you enjoy a faster and smoother mobile operating experience. butterfly theme has elegant balloon and wallpaper, with the blue diamond icon pack style. After apply butterfly theme successfully, you can also only change the background wallpaper and lock screen wallpaper while keeping the elegant blue diamond icon the same. If you do not like this butterfly theme, you can also uninstall it anytime, you can always find your favorite themes on 3D Launcher.There are pink, red, yellow, lovely and romantic themes for cute girls; Blue, gray and black theme for business, tech and auto & vehicle fans; Colorful themes for cartoon and movie addicts; Abstract themes and live wallpapers for art fans; Cute pets & animals for animal lovers; Football and basketball celebrities for sports fans; Greenery themes for those who love nature; And the starry night theme for those who love stars. During holidays, you can find our beautiful festive themes when it's time to celebrate. There are also 3D themes, live wallpapers and other fashion elements to redefine your vision. butterfly theme is made for launcher to customize your mobile phone with butterfly theme live wallpaper and blue diamond lock menu. Anything you like can be put into your home screen!