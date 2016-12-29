IMPORTANT: READ THE DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS AND FAQ's BELOW FOR EASY SETUP. ABOUT: Gaia Designs brings too you an all new UCCW skin. central Outstanding System, including 9 different widgets which will make your homescreen look like the ultimate hacking device. FEATURES: Easy Skin installer support for every Android version. 8+ central OS widgets- Easy setup- Time and weather widget- Exclusive hotspots on/off button- Customizable hotspotsINSTRUCTIONS: 1. Download central OS, UCCW and Nova launcher for free from the app store. 2. In Nova settings set homescreen grid to 7x4, margin width to none, height to none/small. Also disable your dock in Nova settings3. Use central OS skin installer to install central OS skin. 4. Add central OS widget to homescreen, by longpressing on your homescreen and selecting widgets, scroll down to UCCW, and select the size (4x3 etc). 5. Enable hotspot mode in UCCW by going to UCCW, pressing your phones menu button, select lock widgets, select ON. 6. When hotspot mode is disabled you can change the links to an app by pressing on the widget. 7. Long press homescreen, select backgounds, set background to none, or choose a black wallpaper. FAQ's: Q: If the theme doesn't show up in the UCCW widget list: A: 1. Re-read instructions from top to bottom. 2. Mail me. Q: Widgets doesn't line up like in the screenshots. A: In nova settings set your homescreen grid to 7x4, also set height and width margin to none. This should fix it, but if it doesn't, play around with the height and witdh margin. Q: Pressing the central OS widgets links back to UCCW (Hotspots doesn't work). A: Go to UCCW -> Press menu button on phone -> Select lock widgets -> ON. Selecting on will enables the widgets hotspot, selecting off lets you edit the hotspot links in UCCW. NOTE: Theme will be updated according to new features available for UCCW. Email me for custom hotspots and iconsIf you have a problem send me a mail i'll try to respond within 24 hours.