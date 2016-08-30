Fully 3D live wallpaper depicting one of the most beautiful flowers in nature - a rose. You can rotate flower with gestures by swiping through your home screens and scene will change its rotation according to touches. Features of free version: flower rotates as home screen changes - tilt rose by swiping up and down - photographic vignette to draw attention to flower - easily access settings with double tap on home screenPaid version of live wallpaper provides additional customization of flower color and background. Immersive HD graphics are implemented in true 3D scene using OpenGL ES and app is well optimized to run smoothly on all devices ranging from low-end phones to high-end tablets. App supports Daydream mode on devices with Android 4. 2 or higher to be displayed when device is docked or charging.