Hugely Popular Wallpaper & Icon Personalization App!FREE Personalization App for [+]HOME!Add a retro touch to your phone with this trendy collage of vintage snaps!Easy-to-use wallpaper and icon customizationPersonalize everything including your clock and widgets!Photo frame and decoration features to help you find your own style!Tons of FREE themes to choose from! Choose a new theme every day![+]HOME Official Account Opened!Here we will share sneak previews of the new designs added weekly.Make sure to follow us so you don't miss out on the latest styles!Instagramhttps://instagram.com/plushome_style/Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/plushomelauncherTwitterhttps://twitter.com/plushome_stylePinteresthttps://jp.pinterest.com/plushome_style/**************FREE Personalization App [+]HOMEPersonalize your wallpaper, icons, clock and search widgets!Tons of new themes added every week!Make your smartphone truly YOURS!Get [+]HOME here:http://goo.gl/SUGwuNew themes added every week!Theme market here:http://bit.ly/16r6dFB************** Theme FeaturesHome screen / Icons / Menu Screen / Drawer Screen / Clock Widget and more Recommended ThemesFree / Flowers / Cute / Simple / Traditional Japanese / Stylish / Textile Compatible OSAndroid OS 2.3 or newer Any Questions?http://bit.ly/YUxIXJ* We can only correspond in English or Japanese DeveloperAteam Inc.- [+]HOME is registered trademark of Ateam Inc.- Android is a registered trademark of Google Inc.- Screenshots may differ from what is displayed on certain devices.Recent changes:Minor bugs fixed.Content rating: Everyone
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size2.13 MB
Version1.0.1
Operating System Android
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.3.3 and above.

