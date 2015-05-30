Matrix Live Wallpaper, beautiful interactive pixels with parallax effect. To use: Home -> Menu -> Wallpapers -> Live Wallpapers To develop more free great live wallpapers, we have implemented some ads in settings. Advertisement can support our develop more free great live wallpapers. This live wallpaper has been tested on latest devices. Please contact us if your device is not supported. Note: If your wallpaper resets to default after reboot, you will need put the app on phone instead of SD card. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/androidwasabiLike us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/androidwasabiRecent changes:- Added "Remove Ads" option- Added "Type" option- Added "Custom color" optionContent rating: Medium Maturity