Intech's Disk Defrag utility is designed to speed up your Macintosh's access to files stored on your hard disks. To do this, the Disk Defrag utility identifies files on HFS+ formatted drives which are stored in more than one place on your drive and rewrites those files so that they form one continuous data stream. This process can dramatically reduce the number of data reads and writes to access your files, thereby significantly speeding up file access related functions.