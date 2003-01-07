DropCompress is a very simple app that gives you the functionality of DropTar, but without the price tag. Drag files and folders that you want to be compressed to the icon in your dock or applications folder and watch them quickly be compressed for transfering over the internet or for backing up important information. Two compression formats are currently supported: tar-gzip and zip. Switch between your prefered format via the Preference menu item under the DropCompress menu. Drag as many files or folders that you need compressed at one time and watch them shrink serially.