Print queue checker is a small application designed for laptops, or environments where a printer is not always available. It sits in the system tray monitoring a hidden folder. To add a document to the print queue, simply choose "Show the Checker" from the application's context menu and drag the file onto the Print Queue Checker window.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|452.81 kB
|Version
|0.3
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP, .NET Framework, Microsoft Word