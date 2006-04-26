Print Queue Checker

By benstabler |

Print queue checker is a small application designed for laptops, or environments where a printer is not always available. It sits in the system tray monitoring a hidden folder. To add a document to the print queue, simply choose "Show the Checker" from the application's context menu and drag the file onto the Print Queue Checker window.
LicenseFree
File Size452.81 kB
Version0.3
Operating System Windows Me Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/2000/XP, .NET Framework, Microsoft Word

