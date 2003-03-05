MegaWiki is a system extension (hack) that enables users to hyperlink their data in the Memo Pad, Date Book, To Do List, Address Book and other application databases. In any text field, when a user taps on a link (either a string surrounded by a pair of tags, a WikiName, or a date), a (configurable) application is launched, and the item corresponding to the link is displayed. If the item does not exist, it can optionally be created and displayed. The links you make can be in any application that supports text fields. The items these links jump to reside in the databases used by the 4 basic Palm applications, and other applications that support the Find feature.