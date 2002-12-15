CountDown

By Waterfall Software |

Download
Download
CountDown is a great, yet simple timer program with lots of great features. It's like a virtual alarm clock with tons of features. It has over eight built in alarm sounds, and even allows you to open your own QuickTime file to use as your alarm. And it allows custom messages to pop up when the set time is up! It even has a clock that tells you the time so you know when to time up, or down, until.
PriceUSD10
LicensePurchase
File Size1.06 MB
Version3.1
Operating System Mac OS X 10.1 Mac OS X 10.2 Macintosh
System Requirements<li>Mac OS X 10.1 or higher

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All