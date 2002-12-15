CountDown is a great, yet simple timer program with lots of great features. It's like a virtual alarm clock with tons of features. It has over eight built in alarm sounds, and even allows you to open your own QuickTime file to use as your alarm. And it allows custom messages to pop up when the set time is up! It even has a clock that tells you the time so you know when to time up, or down, until.
|Price
|USD10
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|1.06 MB
|Version
|3.1
|Operating System
|Mac OS X 10.1 Mac OS X 10.2 Macintosh
|System Requirements
|<li>Mac OS X 10.1 or higher