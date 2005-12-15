With Abacre Photo Downloader you can quickly find and download pictures from Web sites. Specify URL of web site with photos (JPEG and GIF), then set if you want to download them from only this page, this domain, only form subfolders, or from all available pages. Then program starts to download images in multiple threads into given folder. You can preview downloaded pictures. It saves hours of web surfing.
|Price
|USD29.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|951.04 kB
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows NT Windows 98 Windows