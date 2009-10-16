RCN Deezer Downloader

By RCNSOFT |

Deezer offers, free of charge, and legally, all kinds of music, from rock to hip-hop, jazz, electro and world music. And the best part of the deezer is you don't have to download any software because all the music is accessed online! There's only one catch, however, you have to listen to the music from the site because there's no download feature. Even better, now you can download Deezer music at ease with RCN Deezer Downloader.
LicenseFree
File Size783.5 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows XP Windows 7 Windows 2003 Windows Server 2008 Windows NT Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows
System RequirementsMicrosoft .NET Framework 2.0

