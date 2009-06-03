qxtream can be seen as a spotify for videos, it merges a download manager, a media player and a front-end ready for TV usage. If you have a megaupload premium account, you can use this software to stream high quality video directly from this online storage service. It also supports videos stored in several parts or even compressed with RAR. A server is also available if you want to create your own custom video channels. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com