Sparqube Lookup Column Suite is powerful component suite that significantly enhances and extends standard lookup functionality. It allows referencing list data from any site within site collection, across site collections and provides set of additional controls for easy and intuitive data look-up and data tracking.Picker Dialog and Auto-complete textbox will allow you to work with large list items. You can also apply list view filter or specify custom filter to reduce number of possible items for lookup column and prevent unwanted data selection.
LicenseFree
File Size674.6 kB
Version1.8
Operating System Windows Windows Server 2008 Windows 7
System RequirementsSharePoint Foundation/Server 2010, Window .NET Framework 3.5

