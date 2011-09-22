TMS Query Studio provides an easy way to give users access to powerful queries without requiring any knowledge about SQL. Users can setup complex queries in an almost natural language way with Query Studio. Dropping the component VisualQuery on the form and connect to the database opens the visual query power of Query Studio.
|Price
|EUR75
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|2.64 MB
|Version
|1.5
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows Windows Vista Windows Me Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows 7 Windows 98