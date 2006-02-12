NI-GPIB plug-in for REALbasic

The NI-GPIB plug-in is a REALbasic plug-in that offers access to nearly all the functions you know from your National Instruments GPIB manual. Now it is possible to use all GPIB interfaces supported by your original National Instruments driver directly from within REALbasicÃ??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢Ã¢??Ã?Â¬Ã?Â¢Ã¢??Ã?Â¢s IDE or a compiled REALbasic application. Instead of having to declare functions to shared libraries or to be annoyed about missing access to global variables like Ã??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢Ã¢??Ã?Â¬Ã??Ã¢??iberrÃ??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢Ã¢??Ã?Â¬Ã??? or Ã??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢Ã¢??Ã?Â¬Ã??Ã¢??ibstatÃ??Ã?Â¢Ã?Â¢Ã¢??Ã?Â¬Ã??? it's now possible to call all GPIB functions directly from within REALbasic. Also, all globals are available e.g. to check for errors etc.
PriceUSD0
LicensePurchase
File Size193.93 kB
Version2.0
Operating System Mac OS X 10.1 Mac OS X 10.3.9 Mac OS X 10.0 Mac OS Classic Mac OS X 10.3 Mac OS X 10.2 Macintosh Mac OS X 10.4 PPC
System RequirementsREALbasic IDE for Windows, Mac OS 9 or OS X

