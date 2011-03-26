DataGrid

By Einhugur Software |

Data on demand spreadsheet plugin control for REALbasic. Since this version of the Grid control has no data container then it can easily display millions of rows if you have a fast data source of that size. DataGrid comes with the same formatting features as StyleGrid, and other features such as mixing static and dynamic rows and many other features. The control comes with a example that demonstrates 300 million rows from a dummy data source and a example demonstrating 100.000 rows from a Valentina data source.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.38 MB
Version6.0
Operating System Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.6 Intel Mac OS X 10.5 Mac OS X 10.4 Macintosh Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.5 Intel

