PDF Info COM Component

By Traction Software |

Download
Download
PDF Info software automates the process of exporting and importing PDF description information and XMP metadata. PDF info contains many special features like removing all XMP metadata and info data, exporting Info data to XML and importing both XML or/and XMP metadata in to a single or a batch list of PDF files. Example .asp, vb, .net, php, cold fusion, & vc++ code included. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD79.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.64 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows XP Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Vista Windows 95 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All