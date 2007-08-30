Microsoft Windows SharePoint Services Sample: Creating Event Log Messages for a Document Library

By Microsoft |

Microsoft Windows SharePoint Services provides document library events that enable you to build upon the Windows SharePoint Services platform. You can create managed code assemblies that define handlers for these events and then bind the handlers to document libraries. The event handlers call into the object model (OM) to access the configuration and content databases directly, or they invoke external services, using Windows SharePoint Services as a user interface for other systems.By defining the event handlers and enabling event logging for a specific document library, you can view event messages by using the Microsoft Event Viewer. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size133.03 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows XP/2003 Server

