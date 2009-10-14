Build your own PDF application. Sorax PDF SDK is a powerful tool for software developers and programmers. Sorax PDF SDK can easily be embedded into your individualized PDF-based applications. While the full featured component takes all troubles from your shoulders, it allows you to concentrate your resources to the main orientation of your developments. Its main features are Clean, simple programming interface; Higher grade rendering quality; Support various environment; Viewing PDF files; Printing PDF files; Exporting text from PDF files; Getting its properties and meta data; Selecting text on the viewed page, copying to clipboard; Searching in the document; Zooming in and out, rotating the viewed pages; Handling of bookmarks and links. Version 1.1 adds direct printing without any interaction, extract embedded images and fonts, export PDF files to BMP and XML format.