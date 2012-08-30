DC ReturnKey Enable

By EgyFirst Software |

DC ReturnKeyEnable can be loaded onto any COM-based application, including Borland C++, Visual C++, Visual Basic, and Delphi. It also works with major programming languages used with these applications, so you won't have to learn a whole new script to enable the Return key. It allows you to access form controls using the Return key instead of Tab. This way, you don't have to switch between keys to enter codes, access controls, and navigate through your form. With DC ReturnKeyEnable, you can spend less time defining events and more time perfecting your application.
PriceUSD79
LicenseFree to try
File Size747.83 kB
Version3.5
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows XP Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows Windows Me Windows 2003 Windows 98
System Requirements

