xtReport is a fast way for powerful reports in your own applications xtReport is a report engine for WIN32. xtReport uses an XML based report template file (which can be created by hand ) and data file (also in XML format) to create reports. See The xtReport Template Document Type Definition for an overview of template's DTD (file format). Features Printing text with various styles (FontName, Size, Color) Printing bitmap images (GIF, JPEG, BMP) Printout table form. Printing on the blanks. Print Preview Support many codepages.
PriceUSD325
LicenseFree to try
File Size820.51 kB
Version1.0.1
Operating System Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Windows XP Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 98/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

