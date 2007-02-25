Inventory Executive System is a complete inexpensive multi user system for management of sales, purchases and payments. This system will help you in creation invoices, sale orders, purchase orders, receiving lists, payment receipts, product labels with bar codes and any kinds of the reports for monitoring your business. InExSy allows to control customer balances and vendor balances.
|Price
|USD175
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.27 MB
|Version
|1.5.11
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP