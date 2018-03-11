BS1 Enterprise Accounting with Manufacturing is a manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and accounting software that performs accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, inventory, purchase orders, sales orders, quotes, manufacturing, and sales analysis. Sales orders may be entered as quotes and printed for customer approval, picking slips printed, orders confirmed, packing slips printed, and backorders tracked. Manufacturing orders default to the product standard component items and resources, which you can then change for substitutions or running on a different machine if one is overbooked. Bills of materials may be printed for the plant personnel showing the materials and resources to be used. Tracks WIP and actual usage vs. standard. Scheduling of shipments, purchasing, and manufacturing are facilitated by a report showing current inventory levels, sales orders, purchase orders, and manufacturing orders. Customization and Delphi source code is available.