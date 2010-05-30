MPB is not just limited to maintenance inventory. Create as many databases as you like and title each one what you will. It can be used for tracking computer parts or automobiles. You can create new databases in MPB for different departments, projects, edit field labels to suit your needs, and give each database an individual title. The program includes send attached charts and spread sheets by e-mail directly from program features, added the ability to view inventory purchased and inventory used by item. MPB Professional prints and scans barcodes and prints multiple labels.