Thesaurus Solutions Plus is an innovative accounting package designed to manage the record keeping and processing of your company's financial activities. Features include maintain your books of account (including payments, receipts, sales, and purchases), process and print your own sales invoices, print customers statements, print VAT returns, maintain bank reconciliations, print aged debtors and creditors listings, sole trader accounts, full shareholders accounts and abridged accounts for filing with companies office, includes letters of engagement and representation, FRSSE and GAAP formats catered, and supports PDF printing. Other features include facilitates preparation of form 46G (Third party payments), VAT periods can be 'closed off', VAT return of trading details is calculated, facilitates VAT on cash receipts basis, customer statements can issue on open item or balance forward basis, user level passwords can be set, full accounts preparation, statements can be prepared in html format for emailing, management accounts can be prepared in html format for emailing, various reports can be exported to html or to spreadsheets, basic stock control included, period end processing is not required, and data files zip to an extremely small size allowing for ease of backup.