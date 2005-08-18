ZLinker China Stock

By ZLinker.com

This software offers stock list, stock quotes, today prices and historical price graph of China stock market, including Shanghai stock exchange and Shenzhen stock exchange. It also offers a tool for trading according to user-defined strategies: Investment strategy design; Strategy-guide trading; Strategy reports; Stock quotes with sorted base information and marketing data; User-defined stock-list and re-calculated items; Domains and groups management and statistics; Abundant mechanical indicators; Dynamic-calculated historical price chart; Predicate new data added into chart; and Data management.
PriceUSD49.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size3.56 MB
Version3.0
Operating System Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Me Windows NT Windows Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

