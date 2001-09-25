Budget Sheet Manager is designed to help small business owners track their income and expenses, be prepared for the tax time, and plan their budget ahead of time. It's a simple and easy to use accounting software: You fill two pre-prepared spreadsheets (Income Sheet and Expense Sheet) then everything is automatic. Reports include the following: Expense reports by category, subcategory, or item over a specific period of time, Income vs. Expenses, Account Summary, Monthly expense report. Budget Planner Sheet: A spreadsheet you can generate to plan your budget upon category or subcategory.