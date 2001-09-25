Budget Sheet Manager

By Microsheet Systems |

Download
Download
Budget Sheet Manager is designed to help small business owners track their income and expenses, be prepared for the tax time, and plan their budget ahead of time. It's a simple and easy to use accounting software: You fill two pre-prepared spreadsheets (Income Sheet and Expense Sheet) then everything is automatic. Reports include the following: Expense reports by category, subcategory, or item over a specific period of time, Income vs. Expenses, Account Summary, Monthly expense report. Budget Planner Sheet: A spreadsheet you can generate to plan your budget upon category or subcategory.
PriceUSD39.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.57 MB
Version4.0
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows Me Windows Windows XP Windows 98 Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, Microsoft Excel 97

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All