Budget Sheet Manager is designed to help small business owners track their income and expenses, be prepared for the tax time, and plan their budget ahead of time. It's a simple and easy to use accounting software: You fill two pre-prepared spreadsheets (Income Sheet and Expense Sheet) then everything is automatic. Reports include the following: Expense reports by category, subcategory, or item over a specific period of time, Income vs. Expenses, Account Summary, Monthly expense report. Budget Planner Sheet: A spreadsheet you can generate to plan your budget upon category or subcategory.
|Price
|USD39.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.57 MB
|Version
|4.0
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows Me Windows Windows XP Windows 98 Windows NT
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, Microsoft Excel 97