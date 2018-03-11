BS1 Enterprise Accounting multi-currency accounting software performs accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, inventory, purchase orders, sales orders and quotes, and sales analysis. Picking slips may be printed for the shipping department. Packing slips may be printed to go with the shipments. Multiple shipments are allowed per order. Scheduling of shipments, purchasing, and manufacturing is facilitated by a report showing current inventory levels, sales, and purchase orders. User-defined financial statements can be created through a simple set-up process. GL account totals and inventory totals can be viewed on screen with drill-down to original source transactions. Customization and Delphi source code is available.