Viobo MySQL to MSSQL Converter tool is the simplest database converter from MySQL to MSSQL currently. It converts data from MySQL to MSSQL database system accurately and perfectly, with NO database administrator experience required. The tool is compatible with most major versions of MySQL and MSSQL, inc. SQL Server 2000 to SQL Server 2008, MySQL 3.5 to 5.2. The tool needs odbc or oledb database provider without official client software environment. The operations of the tool support the major kinds of standard character sets very well.