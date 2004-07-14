High-performance multiple protocol data access components provide transparent access to remote databases from any ODBC-, JDBC-, OLE DB-, or ADO.NET-compliant application. Desktop Productivity Tools (i.e., Spreadsheets, Word Processors, Presentation Packages, Desktop Databases, Personal Organizers, etc.), Client-Server Application Development Environments, Web-based Database Publishing Tools, and Computer Telephony Integration packages, are just a few of the many products that can take advantage of our standards compliance. These service components enables connections from OpenLink Generic Clients on any platform, to local or remote targeted ODBC DSNs. Blistering Performance ODBC v1.0 through v3.5 Compliance ODBC Core, Level 1, Level 2, and Extensions support Client-based Scrollable Cursor Support Unmanaged and 100% Managed ADO.NET Providers support connections from Windows .NET and any Mono-supported environment including Mac OS X, Solaris, etc. JDBC Type 1 connections supported from any Java Run-Time environment JDBC Type 3 connections supported from any Java Run-Time environment when found on an OpenLink Generic ODBC Client-supported platform Type 1 and Type 3 JDBC drivers are fully compatible with JDK/JRE/JVM 1.1 thru 1.4 OpenLink OLE DB Provider for ODBC supports connections from Windows Server installations include ODBC and JDBC client components for all platforms, and OLE DB and ADO.NET client components for Windows.