seeMIX III provides a vehicle to conveniently specify a combination of various concrete materials wherein critical factors such as concrete workability, finishability, uniformity, and strength can be addressed. The program calculates mixture proportions and displays the results using charts, graphs, and tables. The user is then able to see the character of the proportioned mixture and judge how the concrete will likely perform. After the mix has been designed, laboratory tests are still needed to validate the mix design and make adjustments for voids, slump, and other factors. A mix design for one geographic area will require adjustments if it is to be used in another area. seeMIX III will evaluate various parameters, document and analyze mix designs materials data. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.