ODBC ROUTER enables one set of standard ODBC drivers (installed in the ODBC Data Sources control panel of a standard Windows PC) to provide database connectivity to an entire enterprise of Mac, Linux and Windows users. Version DR3-M16 adds automatic translation of extended European characters between Macintosh, Linux and Windows, and provides increased system capacity and performance on same hardware.
PriceUSD149
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.09 MB
VersionDR3-M16
Operating System Windows Windows XP Windows NT Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows NT/2000/XP

