ODBC ROUTER enables one set of standard ODBC drivers (installed in the ODBC Data Sources control panel of a standard Windows PC) to provide database connectivity to an entire enterprise of Mac, Linux and Windows users. Version DR3-M16 adds automatic translation of extended European characters between Macintosh, Linux and Windows, and provides increased system capacity and performance on same hardware.
|Price
|USD149
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.09 MB
|Version
|DR3-M16
|Operating System
|Windows Windows XP Windows NT Windows 2000
|System Requirements
|Windows NT/2000/XP