MindModel is a very easy-to-use relational database software that allows you to store and recall information on any topic. Use it to create databases of people, companies, products, ideas, or anything else, all without programming. Since it's truly relational, you can look up information from any angle. Look up a person and see where they work. Look up a company and see who works there. MindModel runs on your PC, to keep your information completely private. We also offer versions that allow you to share your data on a LAN or on the Web.