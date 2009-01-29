Version 2.1: MANAGizer is available in 4 versions now: MANAGizer T--full calendar functions with extended vacation and group management and roster MANAGizer TL--full calendar functions without vacation and group management and roster MANAGizer TU--full calendar functions with vacation management MANAGizer TD--full calendar functions with extended graphical roster You can upgrade from TL to TU or TD or T, from TU or TD to T at any time by purchasing new registration codes.
|Price
|USD103.28
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|31.1 MB
|Version
|2.1.1
|Operating System
|Mac OS X 10.5 Intel Mac OS X 10.5 Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.1 Mac OS X 10.5 Server Macintosh Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Mac OS X 10.4 Server Mac OS X 10.2 Mac OS X 10.3.9 Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.3 Mac OS X 10.0 Mac OS X 10.4
|System Requirements
|Mac OS X 10.4/10.5, FileMaker Pro 9