Version 2.1: MANAGizer is available in 4 versions now: MANAGizer T--full calendar functions with extended vacation and group management and roster MANAGizer TL--full calendar functions without vacation and group management and roster MANAGizer TU--full calendar functions with vacation management MANAGizer TD--full calendar functions with extended graphical roster You can upgrade from TL to TU or TD or T, from TU or TD to T at any time by purchasing new registration codes.