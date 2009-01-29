MANAGizer 9 T

By fmworks.de |

Download
Download
Version 2.1: MANAGizer is available in 4 versions now: MANAGizer T--full calendar functions with extended vacation and group management and roster MANAGizer TL--full calendar functions without vacation and group management and roster MANAGizer TU--full calendar functions with vacation management MANAGizer TD--full calendar functions with extended graphical roster You can upgrade from TL to TU or TD or T, from TU or TD to T at any time by purchasing new registration codes.
PriceUSD103.28
LicenseFree to try
File Size31.1 MB
Version2.1.1
Operating System Mac OS X 10.5 Intel Mac OS X 10.5 Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.1 Mac OS X 10.5 Server Macintosh Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Mac OS X 10.4 Server Mac OS X 10.2 Mac OS X 10.3.9 Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.3 Mac OS X 10.0 Mac OS X 10.4
System RequirementsMac OS X 10.4/10.5, FileMaker Pro 9

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All