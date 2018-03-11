- - - - - - - - - - - - - ------- Welcome ------- - - - - - - - - - - -PDF Scanner is included with a 'Digital Signature' option useful for your business,PDF Scanner is a new document scanner app for Android. Use PDF Scanner to convert your paper's copy into high-quality digital copy of PDF document. Convert images to premium quality PDF and upload documents to cloud storage services such as dropbox, Google drive, evernote, etc, Storage has no limits.Scans can be saved in Original - Black and White - Grayscale.PDF Scanner is quick and easy to use, No Need to Hold your Camera Still just place your document and scan, the document will be converted to PDF and jpeg; ready to save, share with e-mails and even more.Digital Signature converts into .png , .PDF and .jpeg formats.Digital Signatureis an useful option to create your own digital signatures or stamps for your documents.Features PDF Scanner :------- - Camera Scan, ( Original, Black and White, Threshold ,Grayscale),- Flash On -Off,- Preview Thumbnail,- Selection and Preview with Grid,- Corner Selection,- Ultra-fast processing,- Email document as PDF, JPEG or PNG, or save to camera roll,- Manual and auto detection of edges,- Save Format in PDF and jpg.,- Scan your Super-Sized Papers, Certificates, Architectural Plans, etc.,- Crop ,Next ,Save,- Option to delete single and delete all from app,- Add files to ( Dropbox, Google Drive and even more),- Save and Share Via, (Cloud, Gmail, Email, ChatON, WeChat, Whatsapp,G+,Wi-Fi Direct and even more.,Features Digital Signature:-- Signature or Stamping, can be used in both mode portrait and landscape for finest quality of results.- Clear unwanted signature or stamp.Just Drop Us A mail If you have any Issues...,