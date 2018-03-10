Comfort Cube

By Drop Locker |

Download
Download
Comfort Cube is Milwaukee's 24/7 Pick up & Delivery service for Dry Cleaning and Wash & Fold. This app allows you to place an order and manage your account.LEAVE YOUR LAUNDRY.LIVE YOUR LIFE.Features:- Drop off and pick up your clothes on your schedule- Fast order placement- Customizable cleaning preferences- Easy account management & order checking- Digital closet with photos of your clothes sent for dry cleaning- One-step log-in
LicenseFree
Version3.1-comfortCube
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All