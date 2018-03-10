Hurry! Limited time Christmas 90% OFF SALERoot Checker Pro is a a fast and easy to use one-click root checking app to verify if your device has proper root access or not (superuser or su).*************Developer Note***************"And I am no longer a slave..."Hi guys, I have been banging my head since 4 days thinking how to thank you guys for all your love. It has been a crazy 5 years. I was stuck in a job I hated, doing things I didn't like. I always had this urge to create, work on something which I can leave down as a legacy. Developing apps was just the right instrument to give a physical form to that urge (to create).Started as a 20 year old college student, studying electronics, who just wanted to experiment and learn, these apps have become my bread and butter now. Everyday I wake up feeling grateful, realising I am doing exactly what I wanted to do. Support from you guys motivates me to push harder and make better apps.I promise you, you can expect the highest quality when you download my apps and I would never leave you hanging, email me anytime at kshark.apps@gmail.com for any queries and I would reply within 24 hrs. Also, If you feel a little generous, please buy the pro versions, to fund my late nights of work.The only thing I want, is for you to have a great experience when you use my apps. I won't lie, It really feels great when you guys share your love in reviews. You guys are like my extended family, love you!P.S : You can always reach out to me if you can't afford pro versions, I would be happy to share a promocode with you.**********************************************It is highly accurate due to it's threefold verification nature which includes:- Searching for the su binary in the default locations.- Checking build.TAG for "test-keys".- executing the su command to check for root privileges.this ensure trusted results and makes sure you know exactly what's going on with your phone.Along with that, root checker also checks the system for busybox installation and also provides the user some basic info on why rooting their device may or may not be beneficial for them.Root checker provides even the newest Android user with a simple method to check their device for root (administrator, superuser, or su) access. The application provides a very simple user interface that easily notifies the user whether or not they have properly setup root (superuser) access.It is common for users to experience issues along the path of installing, configuring, and gaining root access. The rooting process may seem easy to some users while complex for others but regardless of the users' skill set, Root Checker, will quickly and correctly verify whether or not root access is perfectly functioning or not. The process of confirming root access is sometimes known by other terms such as, gaining superuser access or gaining administrator access. Root Checker covers all these terms as they relate to one core function, being able to execute commands through the su binary with root access.If you face any issues with the app please contact me before posting a negative review.Privacy Policy:Root checker uses Firebase analytics to gather some basic user data such as device id, usage time, country/location, app crashes etc. The soul purpose of this data is to provide better user experience and to monitor the app for crashes and misbehavior. your privacy is important to us.