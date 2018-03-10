Description for new Mobile App (Mercury) - Kronos Workforce Ready MobileThe Kronos Workforce Ready Mobile app delivers a modern architecture that's designed to delight and built to engage. This responsive, adaptive solution is available on mobile devices. The mobile experience focuses on simplicity, which translates into helping users accomplish tasks in as few steps as possible, resulting in a product that is easy to learn and use.All product applications within this mobile application integrate seamlessly with your existing configuration, allowing for a unified user experience whether you are using HR and Benefits, Time and Attendance, Schedules or Payroll. Here are some of the things you can do within the app:- Check and/or edit your timesheets for accuracy- Submit and view time off requests- Check vacation/sick balances- Enroll in benefits and view existing benefits- Check your schedule- View pay stubsThis app is available for both employees and managers. Your employer must have Kronos Workforce Ready software configured for mobile use. Contact your system administrator for more details.Note to Administrators:- Users need to be permissioned to have access via their UI Preferences widget within their security profile.- Companies need to be using approval workflows to process To Do Items.- Supported Timesheet Profiles are Bulk Hours and Start/End (All Days) only.- Administrator should provide their company's Short Name to users for login.To view and learn more about our privacy policy, please click here:https://www.kronos.com/privacy-policy