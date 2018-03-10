My20

Introducing My20; ELD with a purpose. Whether you are an independent owner-operator or a fleet manager challenged with ever-tightening margins, your Electronic Logging Device should do more than just the basics.The My20 app, powered by the patent-pending GoLoad service, is designed to help you make the most out of your ELD by harnessing custom cloud technology and GPS data, putting the power back in the driver seat.My Safety.My Family.My Future.My20.
