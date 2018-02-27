Cat VR Learning is an interactive app that allows you to explore the key features of Cat machines as if you are standing right next to it. Cat VR Learning is a multilingual app designed to be used exclusively by Caterpillar employees and dealer employees, and requires you to log in using your CWS ID.Following a region and model selection, the app uses 360' videos to provide an overview of the chosen machine. Features can be explored through hotspots positioned on relevant parts of the machine. Each hotspot can consist of on-screen text, voice-over and video to explain a machine feature.The app can be navigated by swiping across the iPhone or iPad screen, or by inserting your iPhone into a cardboard Virtual Reality viewer.