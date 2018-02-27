Carrier Sales

By Carrier Corporation |

The Carrier Sales app is designed for Carrier HVAC dealers and contractors to be your one-stop-shop for Carrier products information sand sales tools. Simply login with your HVACpartners.com username and password and you will gain access to the following features:- Product catalog for all available products including literature, specifications, product data, photos and videos of the equipment.- Ability to show and hide only the products you sell- Comprehensive literature search for sales and technical literature including advanced sorting, filtering and the ability to share brochures directly with your customer within the app- Sound Lab furnace sound comparison tool- Greenspeed heating hours calculator tool- Rooftop product selection tool- Chiller product selection toolMore exciting features will be added in the future, so download the Carrier Sales app today to make sure you don't miss out.
