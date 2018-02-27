T&Easy is on a mission to create hassle-free expense reports for Capital One Associates. The days of crumpled receipts and wondering what you spent and how much credit you've got left are gone - with T&Easy, you can capture receipts on-the-go, keep an eye on your spending and send expense reports to Global One for a one-click submit.For those Associates with the new corporate card (only Commercial Bank and Commercial Tech at the moment), grab your new card, download the app and click on "Sign up now!" after opening up the app.Take us for a spin and send your feedback to T&Easy@capitalone.com. We'd love to hear from you!- The T&Easy TeamSearch Items: Capital One , TandEasy , T&E , Commercial Card , TNZ