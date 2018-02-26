The new Buildium app is faster, sleeker, and easier to use than ever before. Designed with customers in mind, our app puts the power of our industry-leading property management software at your fingertips -- no matter where you are! Please stay tuned for updates as we continue to expand our capabilities.Key features:- Manage tasks and work orders- Receive resident payments on-the-go- View property information- View tenant, owner, and vendor information- Call, text, or email contacts from your iPhone- Locate and get directions to properties using maps- Add photos quickly with your phone's camera