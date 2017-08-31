In today's real estate market you need the best tools. Wondering what homes are available in Palos Verdes Peninsula in beautiful Southern California? Want to find all the latest inventory directly from the MLS? Then look no further as Betty Waung is the app for you. Feel free to use this app for all your real estate needs. Find your dream home with my Search for Homes feature and custom filters. With constant updates you will always be staying ahead of the market. Use the app anytime and keep up to date on new houses on the market, upcoming open houses and recently sold homes.