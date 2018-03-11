iMeetingX will give you tools to track decisions, create and distribute meeting invitations, reminders and minutes, and follow-up on tasks. The new version has expanded the "Getting Things Done" task management features with advanced organization and automatic minutes creation and management. Now a project can be created as a single project file in iMeetingX that contains information on an unlimited number of meetings, as well as actionable/actioned items, attachments, and can be stored in a user-specified place. iMeetingX is also available for both Windows and Mac and sharing project files between these platforms flows naturally and without problem. In iMeetingX, one can create action items, list requirements and decisions, jot down ideas and notes, assign items to responsible persons, catalogue meeting minutes and agenda items, add unlimited attachments, set deadlines, etc. One of the most powerful features in iMeetingX is Smart Lists, wherein one can clearly define the goals and intended deliverables of a project, with emphasis on the most important items, enabling immediate and goal-oriented actions. Benefits of using iMeetingX: All information in one app and one place. Integrated, traceable task management and action items with easy follow-ups. Stay focused on your project with clear assignments. Send invitations and meeting minutes with a single click. Archive of meetings to find past decisions, notes, action items, meeting minutes.