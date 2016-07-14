EOS App serves following purpose- Dealer will be able to see the current location of their EOS VAN through live tracking- Dealer will be able to see all the open and closed ticket of EOS van and his own ticket.- He will be able to update the ticket status from his mobile app.- Dealer will be able to see complete dashboard.- Dealer will be able to see the history of all ticket.- Updated activity from mobile app will reflect on call center web portal also.- Application provide to dynamic dashboards, one is summary which gives shows some refined data upon the screen, the detail dashboard provides with some in detail data.- Both the dashboards have flexible cards, progress bar, bar charts to represent data in a user friendly way.