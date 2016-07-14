EOS App serves following purpose- Dealer will be able to see the current location of their EOS VAN through live tracking- Dealer will be able to see all the open and closed ticket of EOS van and his own ticket.- He will be able to update the ticket status from his mobile app.- Dealer will be able to see complete dashboard.- Dealer will be able to see the history of all ticket.- Updated activity from mobile app will reflect on call center web portal also.- Application provide to dynamic dashboards, one is summary which gives shows some refined data upon the screen, the detail dashboard provides with some in detail data.- Both the dashboards have flexible cards, progress bar, bar charts to represent data in a user friendly way.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|2.45 MB
|Version
|0.1.3
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, iphone5c, iphone5s, ipadair, ipadaircellular, ipadminiretina, ipadminiretinacellular, iphone6, iphone6plus, ipadair2, ipadair2cellular, ipadmini3, ipadmini3cellular, ipodtouchsixthgen, iphone6s, iphone6splus, ipadmini4, ipadmini4cellular, ipadpro, ipadprocellular, ipadpro97, ipadpro97cellular, iphonese, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, iphone5c, iphone5s, ipadair, ipadaircellular, ipadminiretina, ipadminiretinacellular, iphone6, iphone6plus, ipadair2, ipadair2cellular, ipadmini3, ipadmini3cellular, ipodtouchsixthgen, iphone6s, iphone6splus, ipadmini4, ipadmini4cellular, ipadpro, ipadprocellular, ipadpro97, ipadpro97cellular, iphonese