Copycat Upholstery offers a unique, low cost, DIY upholstery for boats. We offer high quality mail-order service using your old upholstery skins as templates.Replacing your faded, worn, tattered, cracked boat upholstery has never been easier. To get a quote, download our mobile app.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|36.26 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g