Download the City of Weaver app today and connect with the city in a totally new way. Stay up to date with the latest news and events around town, connect directly to city hall, or locate all local businesses in our area. You can also use the app to help keep the city clean and safe. Our Submit a Photo feature allows citizens to alert the city to a problem immediately. See a pothole, downed tree, or damaged property? Snap a photo and send it to us directly from the app.